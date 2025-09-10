Open Menu

Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs.388,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs.388,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The per tola price of 24-karat gold on Wednesday remained unchanged at Rs.388,100, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also stayed flat at Rs.332,733, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold was sold at existing rates of Rs.

305,016, the Association reported.

In the international market, the gold price stood at US$3,654 per ounce, showing no change.

Likewise, the per tola price of 24-karat silver remained constant at Rs.4,358, while 10 grams of silver was also sold at existing rates Rs.3,736. The international silver rate also stayed stable at US$41.25 per ounce.

