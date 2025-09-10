Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A Chinese industrial and economic delegation visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on Wednesday and expressed strong interest in investment opportunities in the industrial and economic zones.

The delegation also held a meeting with FIEDMC Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Jameel followed by a detailed review of the facilities and infrastructure available at FIEDMC zones.

During discussions, both sides explored avenues of mutual cooperation, potential investment opportunities and strategies for further industrial growth.

The Chinese delegation praised the facilities, infrastructure and overall business-friendly environment offered by FIEDMC. They also termed the opportunities available there as highly attractive for Chinese investors.

The delegation further said that FIEDMC provides a secure and profitable platform for foreign investment which is imperative in strengthening economic ties and promoting bilateral trade.

Speaking on the occasion, FIEDMC Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar said that investment of Chinese companies in FIEDMC would not only boost local industry but also create new employment opportunities.

FIEDMC is committed to extend maximum facilities and support to foreign investors, he added.

FIEDMC CEO Mian Jameel said that a conducive and enabling environment had been established for investors for ensuring long-term industrial and economic benefits.

Chinese investors were playing a key role in industrial development while finding profitable opportunities in Pakistan’s second-largest industrial hub, he added.