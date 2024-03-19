CDNS Achieved Rs 60 Billion In Islamic Investment Bonds
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has secured Rs 60 billion in Islamic finance bonds during the current fiscal year 2023–24 till March 16.
"The National Savings had issued the Islamic bonds for the promotion of the Islamic finance system, which will help the development of the Islamic economy in the country," a senior official of the Directorate of National Savings told APP here on Tuesday.
The official said that the CDNS had set the target of collecting Rs 75 billion from the Islamic finance bonds in the financial year 2023–24.
Some Rs 16 billion were collected through the bonds during July 2023, the first of the ongoing fiscal year, he added.
Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had achieved the target of Rs 60 billion during the last fiscal year (2022–23) from the Islamic bonds, and that was why it aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
"Islamic finance now has a very important role in the global financial sector. A large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in the CDNS.
Given the current market trend in the country, an ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he added.
To another query, the official said that the CDNS had achieved the target of Rs 1050 billion in fresh bonds from July 1, 2023, to March 15, 2024, in the current fiscal year.
Recent Stories
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Business
-
Sri Lankan envoy for increasing bilateral trade up to $800 million with Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Industrial Automation' tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Trade delegation off to Kyrgyzstan41 minutes ago
-
Govt. earmarks 2 billion for Pakistan Startup Funds1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20245 hours ago
-
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha16 hours ago
-
SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lenders15 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions16 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions18 hours ago
-
SBP keeps policy rate at 22 per cent with emphasis on continued fiscal consolidation18 hours ago