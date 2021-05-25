UrduPoint.com
China To Bring More Investment Under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa here on Tuesday said that China would bring more investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa here on Tuesday said that China would bring more investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said investment of around US $13 billion had already been made in various sectors under the mega project while an additional investment of US $ 12 billion was in the pipeline.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after visiting a textile mill established by a Chinese company "Challenge Group".

Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of the factory of international standard by the Challenge Group, he said the owner of the company was now keen to establish his own Special Economic Zone in Pakistan that would be exclusively an export oriented zone and all the goods produced by that SEZ would be exported to other countries.

He said a number of more Chinese were lining up for investment in Pakistan's industrial sector and soon all would be accommodated.

Asim Bajwa said the visa date was also being extended for the Chinese investors as the period of visas was being increased from three months to two years. He said CPEC was bringing economic revolution in Pakistan and its benefits could be witnessed clearly in Gwadar port city.

He said there was no limit of cooperation with China as it was ready to cooperate with Pakistan in every field. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was leading issues related to agriculture livestock sectors.

