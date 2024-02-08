Open Menu

China's PPI Down 2.5 Pct In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China's PPI down 2.5 pct in January

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs of goods at the factory gate, fell 2.5 percent year on year in January 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The decrease narrowed from a 2.7-percent decline in December. On a monthly basis, the January PPI edged down 0.2 percent, the data showed.

"Due to factors such as fluctuations in the international commodity prices and some domestic industries entering the off-season, the PPI declined in January. However, both year-on-year and month-on-month declines reduced," said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Prices of means of production fell 0.

2 percent month on month, contributing 0.17 percentage points to the overall decline in monthly PPI for January, NBS data showed.

Among the major industries, the PPI of the oil and gas extraction industry fell 0.8 percent month on month, while the petroleum, coal and other fuel processing sector fell 1.7 percent from the previous month.

The PPI of coal mining and washing industry edged up 0.1 percent month on month due to increased heating demand in some regions.

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.3 percent month on month in January 2024, NBS data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Price January December Gas From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

13 minutes ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

16 minutes ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

13 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

13 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

13 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business