Chinese taxi service announces 30 percent discount for journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad and Chinese services group 'Timeseco 'has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide 30 percent discount to the Journalist of twin's cities in all five services provided by the company.

The company offered its services under the umbrella of Buraq, including the company's taxi service for the journalists of twin's cities.

The MOU was signed between the representatives of both sides Secretary, National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad, Anwar Raza and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Timeseco Donald Li in large gathering of Journalist including governing body member of NPC here on Friday.

Buraq group of company has recently launched the five services including a taxi and delivery Services Company,recently held an event to launch their new online services, Buraq Chief Executive Officer Donald Li said this while talking to a group of journalists besides the MOU signing ceremony.

For taxis "We had launched�Timeseco and for deliveries was Fema, and for inter-city freight shipments they launched, Cargo services also.

He informed that 'Timeseco' would also establish e-services platforms in Pakistan.

He said his company intends to invest US $ 20 million in services sector and creating thousands of jobs and business opportunities in the country.

Timesaco's mission is to build smart transportation and easy logistics ecosystem, and let local business and life more convenient and comfortable, he maintained.

He said that according to bilateral MoU signed between the Timeseco and NPC, "We would offers 30 percent discount to the 3000 member of NPC in twin cities besides same of our other four services.

He said that NPC would also participate in all social and commercial activities of Timesaco in Islamabad.

He said that Timeseco also have mad long term strategy to enhance the cooperation with journalist fraternity of the twins cities, including sports, culture and other social activities.

Replying to a question, he said that Timesaco - a recently launched online public mobility service in Pakistan has offered lifetime discounts to the commuters for using its service.

The company has started online taxi service in ten major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Abbottabad, and Gujranwala, and now, is going to extend the radius of its services to other cities.

Timesaco offers 10 percent lifetime discount on all its services to the employees of public and private organizations working in major cities, he said.

The company has already offered 10 percent discount for the students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists, he said.

He said it has also offered discounted rates to those people, who travel to educational institutions and health centers and even those who travel to the marriage halls.

He added that human resources departments of all public and private organizations could create groups for their employees on Timesaco's customer application and could get lifetime discount for their employees.

Replying to a question, Donald Li said Timesaco said they had taken a large number of drivers onboard from all major cities as a great deal of commuters use its taxi service on daily basis.

He said Timesaco has planned to build internet based public transportation network in Pakistan like Chinese model and using internet of things (IoT) technology, to provide the best services to public and private sector.

While talking to the media person, Secretary NPC, Mr.Anwar Raza welcomed the cooperation of Chinese company TImeseco for providing faculties to the Journalist and said that "We are always willing to get faculties for journalist.

He said that in future NPC would evolve long term strategy to enhance the cooperation with Timesethe for the better linkage between both sides for journalists' welfare.