CKD/SKD Import Decreases 42.77% To $370.835mln In 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The import of completely and semi-knocked down (CKD/SKD) products into the country witnessed a decrease of 42.77 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported CKD/SKD products worth $370.835 million during July-November (2023-24) as compared to the imports of $647.943 million from July- November (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the CKD/SKD products, the import of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles went down by 57.24 per cent from $168.

552 million last year to $72.065 million during the months under review while the imports of motor cars also dipped by 38.42 per cent from $ 455.356 million to $280.420 million. In addition, the import of motorcycles witnessed negative growth of 23.65 per cent from $24.035 million to $18.350 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, CKD/SKD imports into the country during November 2023 decreased by 35.28 per cent, from $141.061 million in November 2022 to $91.297 million.

Every month, CKD/SKD imports during November 2023 surge by 232 per cent when compared to the imports of $27.495 million in October 2023.

