Cuba's 1st Int'l Sports Fair Opens

Published August 02, 2023

Cuba's 1st int'l sports fair opens

Cuba's 1st International Sports Fair kicked off here on Tuesday

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Cuba's 1st International Sports Fair kicked off here on Tuesday.

Present at the opening ceremony were Cuba's Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella.

"To explore opportunities for the exports of sports services is one of the purposes of this event," said Osvaldo Vento, president of Cuba's National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation.

Running through Saturday, the fair features products, workshops, and the signing of memorandums of understanding on cooperation while offering the public a chance to interact with elite athletes.

The event gathers 123 companies from 13 countries including Mexico, China, Canada, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Liame Fernandez, a sales assistant at Chinese company Yiwu Kinghan Import and Export Co., Ltd., told Xinhua that this is a great opportunity to extend its business scope on the island.

"We have sports implements on display," she said. "We have been working with Cuba for 10 years now."

More Stories From Business