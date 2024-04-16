Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 295.87 295.34

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8034 1.8001

BRITISH POUND GBP 345.89 345.27

SWISS FRANC CHF 304.81 304.26

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.62 201.25

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.56 178.24

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.39 25.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.58 39.51

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 163.

62 163.33

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.64 203.27

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.70 35.63

KOREAN WON KRW 0.1988 0.1985

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.65 38.58

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.10 58.00

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 903.24 901.61

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278

GBP 346.9718

EUR 296.2646

JPY 1.8057

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-04-2024

