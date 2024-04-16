Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 295.87 295.34
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8034 1.8001
BRITISH POUND GBP 345.89 345.27
SWISS FRANC CHF 304.81 304.26
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.62 201.25
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.56 178.24
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.57
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.39 25.34
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.58 39.51
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 163.
62 163.33
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.64 203.27
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.70 35.63
KOREAN WON KRW 0.1988 0.1985
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.65 38.58
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.10 58.00
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 903.24 901.61
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278
GBP 346.9718
EUR 296.2646
JPY 1.8057
SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-04-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms
DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park
New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..
OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims
Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel obstructing access to Hamas attack victims: UN probe
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s closure4 minutes ago
-
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IMF chief economist12 minutes ago
-
China's performance market scales new heights in 202350 minutes ago
-
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy12 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
POL price hike caused by upward trend in int’l market: Finance Ministry2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 60 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 to Rs 249,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
SACM pays surprise visit to TVC, checks attendance4 hours ago
-
In Washington Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s roadmap to address economic challenges8 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize two-day online workshop on ‘Advance Excel'5 hours ago