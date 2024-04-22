Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
47
GBP 348.70 341.15
EUR 300.20 294.27
JPY 1.8200 1.7807
SAR 75.07 73.45
AED 76.67 75.51
