Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

47

GBP 348.70 341.15

EUR 300.20 294.27

JPY 1.8200 1.7807

SAR 75.07 73.45

AED 76.67 75.51

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

2 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

6 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

6 minutes ago
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

6 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

11 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

11 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business