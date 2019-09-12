Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 2019

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 12 September 2019, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 12th September 2019. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 106.00 PKR 108.50 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 403.50 PKR 405.50 PKR British Pound (GBP) 192.00 PKR 194.50 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 119.00 PKR 121.50 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 21.90 PKR 22.05 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 22.90 PKR 23.20 PKR Euro (EUR) 172.00 PKR 174.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 19.85 PKR 20.10 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.13 PKR 2.20 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.44 PKR 1.47 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 512.50 PKR 515.00 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 37.25 PKR 37.60 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 100.05 PKR 100.75 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.30 PKR 17.55 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 405.50 PKR 407.50 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 42.75 PKR 43.10 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 41.40 PKR 41.75 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 112.50 PKR 115.00 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 15.70 PKR 15.95 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 156.65 PKR 157.55 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.00 PKR 5.10 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 155.85 PKR 156.65 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 42.40 PKR 42.85 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

