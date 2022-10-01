Dar announce to reduce petrol prices by Rs 12.63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 12.63 per litre, slashing it from Rs237.43 to Rs224.80 per litre.

The finance minister, while addressing a press conference here, also announced a reduction in the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 12.13. "It will now be sold at Rs 235.30, down from the existing Rs 247.43," he said.

Similarly, the price of kerosene has been reduced by 10.19 paisa, and the new price has been set at Rs 191.83.

Ishaq Dar also announced a reduction in the price of light diesel oil by Rs 10.78 and recommended setting its new price at Rs 186.50.

He said new prices would be applied from 12 o'clock tonight (Friday).

Relief was given to the public due to the decrease in petroleum prices in the global market, he added.

The minister said the tax figures were encouraging as there was a collection of Rs 685 billion in the current month of September.

He said from July to September, the tax collection was 1635 billion, while refunds of Rs 84 million had also been given in this quarter.

Dar said the tax return system was choked due to flood, while individuals had been requesting for an extension.

"In view of the request made by trade bodies and businessmen, we are extending the date for filing income tax returns by a month till Oct 31, 2022. I appeal everyone to file their returns by the new deadline," Dar added.