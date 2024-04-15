Open Menu

Electricity Prices May Go Up As NEPRA Suggests Increase In Quarterly Adjustments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:21 PM

The latest reports say that the suggestion comes from NEPRA just because of decline in the demand of electricity consumption.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The electricity prices may go up further as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) suggested to make a potential rise in electricity tariffs.

NEPRA said that there was a major 12 percent decrease in overall electricity demand by February. This ongoing decline in demand may prompt an upward revision in quarterly adjustment rates.

It attributed it to a sustained decline in electricity consumption, and suggested that there should be additional hike in quarterly adjustments.

NEPRA underscored the need for the Ministry of Energy and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to gather proposals aimed at eliminating commercial load shedding.

In a bid to address this issue, NEPRA directed efforts toward reducing the capacity payment of the CPPA, while ensuring compliance with legal frameworks. Currently, the quarterly adjustment stands at Rs. 2.75 per unit.

It pointed out that the current electricity rates include a hefty 60 percent capacity payment, significantly exceeding international benchmarks.

