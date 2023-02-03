EU Countries Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil Products

The permanent representatives of the European Union have agreed on a price cap for Russian oil products, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The permanent representatives of the European Union have agreed on a price cap for Russian oil products, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said on Friday.

"EU ambassadors today approved the price caps on petroleum products ahead of final adoption by @EUCouncil," it tweeted.

Reuters reported citing diplomats that the agreed price cap would be $100 per barrel for oil products traded at a premium, and $45 for oil products traded at a discount.