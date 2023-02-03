UrduPoint.com

EU Countries Agree On Price Cap For Russian Oil Products

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 10:54 PM

EU Countries Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil Products

The permanent representatives of the European Union have agreed on a price cap for Russian oil products, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The permanent representatives of the European Union have agreed on a price cap for Russian oil products, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said on Friday.

"EU ambassadors today approved the price caps on petroleum products ahead of final adoption by @EUCouncil," it tweeted.

Reuters reported citing diplomats that the agreed price cap would be $100 per barrel for oil products traded at a premium, and $45 for oil products traded at a discount.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Price

Recent Stories

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Needs Medi ..

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Needs Medical Assistance in Prison - Law ..

29 seconds ago
 Tanda Dam search operation concludes, last body re ..

Tanda Dam search operation concludes, last body retrieved

33 seconds ago
 Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Repo ..

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at Prayer Breakfast in Washington ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, ..

Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

17 minutes ago
 Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waive ..

Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waivers on Iran, Russia - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.