European equities slide at open 18th Oct, 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets declined in opening deals on Monday, after Asian bourses were hit once more by concerns over elevated inflation.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,226.64 points, compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent to 6,678.86 points and Frankfurt's DAX dropped 0.3 percent to 15,541.20.

Asian equity markets struggled Monday as inflation concerns returned to the fore, with commodity prices rallying and central banks preparing to roll back their ultra-loose monetary policies.

