European stocks narrowly mixed at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets were narrowly mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent at 6,640.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 percent to 13,827.31 points, while the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to 5,534.74.