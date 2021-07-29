UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rise At Open On 29th Jul, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Europe's leading stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Asia and in US tech shares

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Europe's leading stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Asia and in US tech shares.

London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent in the first few minutes of trading, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt added 0.2 percent and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.8 percent.

