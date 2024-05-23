Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23275.17

GBP 357.97 350.23

EUR 304.58 298.56

JPY 1.79441.7556

SAR 74.99 73.36

AED 76.58 75.

42

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43673

LIBOR 3M 5.59107

LIBOR 6M 5.72292

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.45273.00268.11264.03259.65255.29251.49

EUR 298.48296.05291.17287.14282.80278.43274.71

GBP 350.60347.51341.34 336.21 330.69 325.19 320.41

APP/as

