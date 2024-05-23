EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23275.17
GBP 357.97 350.23
EUR 304.58 298.56
JPY 1.79441.7556
SAR 74.99 73.36
AED 76.58 75.
42
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43673
LIBOR 3M 5.59107
LIBOR 6M 5.72292
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.45273.00268.11264.03259.65255.29251.49
EUR 298.48296.05291.17287.14282.80278.43274.71
GBP 350.60347.51341.34 336.21 330.69 325.19 320.41
APP/as
