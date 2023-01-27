UrduPoint.com

January 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that export-led growth is the cure for our economic woes for boosting the country's economic growth.

The Ministry for Planning Development and Special Initiatives will recommend to Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that�an export emergency should be declared�to take the country out of economic quagmire; said the Minister for planning, while meeting the top Pakistani exporters, said a press release issued here.

� The meeting was attended by the Exporters Representatives from Steel, Pharmaceutical and Textile sectors, who also apprised the minister about the problems faced by them in the course of doing business and exporting indigenous products abroad.� The Minister while assuring them about the full-fledged support of the Government remarked that we will provide all-out support to the Industrial sector for resolving their issues.� He also asserted that the business community should present to the Government of any red-tapism or any other bottlenecks in the way of undertaking any venture, "we will cut Red Tape", said the Minister.

� He added that the incumbent Government is pursuing a business-friendly policy and promoting a conducive environment for entrepreneurs.� The Minister said that in the past, we learnt to consume instead of earning.

He also said that the survival of the country depends on the premise that whether we can enhance our exports from $32 billion to $100 billion in the shortest possible time.� The Government stands with the Industrial sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and to push Exports.� The Minister offered the platform of the Ministry of Planning and Development to the private sector for assisting in the resolution of their problems.

The Minister lamented that�CPEC provided us a golden opportunity to turn-around the economy of Pakistan but the opportunity was squandered due�to the bad economic policies of the previous regime.

However, we are committed to reviving�the CPEC Project. He added that China imports� $2250 Billion worth of goods�out of which�Pakistan� has�a meager share of $ 3 billion, which is dismal.

� The Minister laid emphasis to target the Chinese market and increase market share in the US and European markets so that a progressive export-led economy can be realized adding that the Government will support the industrial sector to meet the challenges of global competitiveness.�The Minister said that vision 2010 and Vision 2025 envisioned revamping the Economic structure and bringing prosperity and development in Pakistan but unfortunately Political instability�derailed the journey of progress.

