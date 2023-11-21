Open Menu

Exports Increase By 29.96% To Rs 2.7 Trillion In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 29.96 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July-October (2023-24) were recorded at Rs. 2,767,606 million as against Rs.2,129,652 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 29.96 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports during October 2023 increased by 43.42 percent and were recorded at Rs.754,073 million compared to the exports of Rs. 525,782 million in October 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 2.28 percent when compared to the exports of Rs.737,295 million in September 2023.

The main commodities of exports during October, 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 104,025 million), readymade garments(Rs. 76,920 million), bed wear (Rs. 68,298 million), rice others (Rs.66,558 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 47,758 million), oil seeds, nuts and kernals (Rs.33,897 million), towels (Rs.26,312 million), cotton yarn (Rs.

25,838 million), rice basmati (Rs.18,783 million) and made up articles excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.17,980 million).

On the other hand, Imports during July–October (FY2023-24) totalled Rs.4,924,337 million as against Rs. 4,660,743 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 5.66 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, imports into Pakistan during October 2023 amounted to Rs. 1,363,574 million as against Rs. 1,010,474 million in October 2022, showing increase of 34.94 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, imports into the country witnessed an increase of 14.67 percent in September 2023 when compared to the imports of Rs. 1,189,167 million in September 2023.

The main commodities of imports during October 2023 were petroleum products (Rs. 181,138 million), petroleum crude (Rs.151,331 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.78,020 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.73,778 million), plastic materials (Rs. 57,994 million), palm oil (Rs. 57,674 million), Iron & steel (Rs.51,121 million), mobile phones (Rs.46,523 million), wheat unmilled (Rs.33,815 million) and fertilizer manufactured (Rs.31,994 million).

More Stories From Business