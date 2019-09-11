UrduPoint.com
FBR Clears Rs 15.6 Bn Sales Tax Refunds: Hafeez Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

FBR clears Rs 15.6 bn sales tax refunds: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has cleared Rs 15.6 billion in sales tax refunds against 8,415 Refund Payment Orders (RPOs).

In his tweet, the Advisor said that the payment of refunds would help enhancing the liquidity of business and economic activity in the country.

