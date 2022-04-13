UrduPoint.com

FBR Resolves Issue Of 'Credit Notes'

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:26 PM

FBR resolves issue of 'Credit Notes'

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday clarified that the issue of credit notes has been resolved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday clarified that the issue of credit notes has been resolved.

Therefore, all Sales Tax registered persons, especially importers and retailers, are encouraged to file their pending Sales Tax Returns if any, without further loss of time, said a press release issued by FBR.

The country's premier revenue collection organisation has also reiterated that it strongly believes in taxpayers' facilitation.

The FBR has already taken a number of innovative measures both at policy and operational level to ensure ease of doing business and thus promote a culture of tax compliance in the country.

