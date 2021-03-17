Feasibility of Sindh Barrage Project to be completed in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday directed WAPDA officials to expedite work on the feasibility study of Sindh Barrage Project to ensure early start of physical work on the project.

The meeting chaired by the minister was informed that the feasibility study was underway and would be completed by September 2021.

WAPDA senior officers informed the meeting that the proposed barrage site was located about 180 km downstream Kotri Barrage and 45 km upstream Indus River outfall into the Arabian Sea.

The objectives of the project are to ensure the reliable availability of freshwater in south Kotri/delta, to prevent seawater intrusion through the structural measures, to improve the ecology of Indus River and delta downstream Kotri, to provide a clean drinking water supply for cities & towns in the project vicinity, flood mitigation and socio-economic uplift of the area.

Asad Umar also asked the officials to ensure that the project benefits for the local communities in the area should be clearly highlighted which would assist and guide the government in making appropriate investments in the project.

It was decided that a meeting would be convened for a detailed review as soon as the feasibility is completed.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza, Representatives from WAPDA and senior officers attended the meeting.