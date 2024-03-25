Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Visits TDAP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took a detailed briefing about its functions and initiatives to increase country's exports through promotional activities
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took a detailed briefing about its functions and initiatives to increase country's exports through promotional activities.
TDAP Chief Executive Muhammed Zubair Motiwala while giving a presentation to the minister regarding TDAP, said that the TDAP had mandate to enhance the export of the country.
He informed that the organization was working on the promotion of exports. He also briefed Jam Kamal about the scheduled local and international exhibitions and delegations.
The minister, earlier on his arrival, was received by the TDAP Chief Executive and officers.
Recent Stories
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders
Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised
Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension
Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers
Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities
Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh1 hour ago
-
LCCI demands gas tariff hike withdrawal2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower on Monday2 hours ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher2 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains one against dollar1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms1 hour ago
-
Former MD NESPAK conferred Civil Award1 hour ago
-
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mixed as key US inflation data looms1 hour ago