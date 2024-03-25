Open Menu

Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Visits TDAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visits TDAP

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took a detailed briefing about its functions and initiatives to increase country's exports through promotional activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took a detailed briefing about its functions and initiatives to increase country's exports through promotional activities.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammed Zubair Motiwala while giving a presentation to the minister regarding TDAP, said that the TDAP had mandate to enhance the export of the country.

He informed that the organization was working on the promotion of exports. He also briefed Jam Kamal about the scheduled local and international exhibitions and delegations.

The minister, earlier on his arrival, was received by the TDAP Chief Executive and officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Commerce

Recent Stories

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occu ..

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single ..

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

12 minutes ago
 Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longs ..

Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage

12 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates app ..

Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

12 minutes ago
 PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, ev ..

PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

5 minutes ago
 Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step ..

Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

5 minutes ago
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguis ..

Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised

5 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pensi ..

Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension

5 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

5 minutes ago
 Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commoditi ..

Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business