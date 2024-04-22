Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb Meets Foreign Investors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets foreign investors

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb has held meeting with foreign investors including Chairman of Ayana Holding, Abdulla Bin Lahej and Chairman Nad Al Shiba Holding, Mohammed Hilal Bin Tarraf Al Mansoori, in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb has held meeting with foreign investors including Chairman of Ayana Holding, Abdulla Bin Lahej and Chairman Nad Al Shiba Holding, Mohammed Hilal Bin Tarraf Al Mansoori, in Dubai.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, the minister explored ways to enhance investment activity between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan by supporting existing economic partnerships and exploring further diversification to include areas of information technology, renewable energy, transport and logistics, infrastructure and real estate development.

He highlighted the competitive advantages that make Pakistan an ideal destination for investors seeking high returns and sustainable growth.

The minister also highlighted the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in assisting investors at every stage of their journey, comprehensive support services including market research, regulatory guidance, investment facilitation, and post-investment support, ensuring a smooth experience.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Market

Recent Stories

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

12 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

12 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

16 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

17 minutes ago
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

17 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

21 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

21 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

21 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business