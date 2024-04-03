Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 April 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80

EURO EUR 300.50 299.96

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8362 1.8329

BRITISH POUND GBP 350.12 349.49

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.47 305.92

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.22 204.85

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.43 181.11

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.05 26.00

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.70 25.65

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.22 40.15

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.

17 165.87

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.99 205.62

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.62

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2066 0.2063

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.66 38.59

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.61 58.51

THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.58

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.78 75.65

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.36 903.74

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7608

GBP 348.6176

EUR 298.3151

JPY 1.8307

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-04-2024

APP/msq

