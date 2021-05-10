FPCCI expresses gratitude on opening trade facilitation services during Eid holidays

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed its gratitude to Prime minister Imran Khan and the Federal government for opening trade facilitation services during Eid holidays.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a statement on Sunday, that the federal government, honouring the timely and passionate intervention and efforts by FPCCI, has announced that banks will remain operational on Monday-Tuesday, i.e. May 10-11 and Customs and Ports on Monday to Wednesday.

"Those decisions would have gone in vain, had the shipping lines not cooperated!" the statement asserted adding that, however, All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) has conveyed FPCCI that they have also decided to keep all shipping lines and services operational on May 10-11 as well.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo felicitated the business, industry, and trade communities of Pakistan on this remarkable feat achieved by their apex representative body, FPCCI and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for timely intervention in the national interest. FPCCI also applauds Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and the shipping association for their swift decision-making and cooperation.