UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Expresses Gratitude On Opening Trade Facilitation Services During Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

FPCCI expresses gratitude on opening trade facilitation services during Eid holidays

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed its gratitude to Prime minister Imran Khan and the Federal government for opening trade facilitation services during Eid holidays.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a statement on Sunday, that the federal government, honouring the timely and passionate intervention and efforts by FPCCI, has announced that banks will remain operational on Monday-Tuesday, i.e. May 10-11 and Customs and Ports on Monday to Wednesday.

"Those decisions would have gone in vain, had the shipping lines not cooperated!" the statement asserted adding that, however, All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) has conveyed FPCCI that they have also decided to keep all shipping lines and services operational on May 10-11 as well.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo felicitated the business, industry, and trade communities of Pakistan on this remarkable feat achieved by their apex representative body, FPCCI and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for timely intervention in the national interest. FPCCI also applauds Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and the shipping association for their swift decision-making and cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Business Chambers Of Commerce Holidays May Sunday FBR Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.