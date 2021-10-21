Germany's Flixbus Buys US Bus Icon Greyhound
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:24 PM
German travel company Flixbus on Thursday said it will acquire iconic long-distance bus company Greyhound, expanding its low-cost coach offering into the United States
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :German travel company Flixbus on Thursday said it will acquire iconic long-distance bus company Greyhound, expanding its low-cost coach offering into the United States.
Flixbus will pay $172 million (148 million Euros) to Firstgroup, the British owner of Greyhound Lines, which serves 2,400 destinations in North America, carrying almost 16 million passengers a year.