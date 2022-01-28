Gold price decrease by Rs 450 to Rs 126,150 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 126,150 on Friday against its sale at Rs126,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 386 to Rs 108,153 from Rs 1108,539 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,140 from Rs99,494, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$28 to US1784 from US$1812, the association reported.