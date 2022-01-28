UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decrease By Rs 450 To Rs 126,150 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold price decrease by Rs 450 to Rs 126,150 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 126,150 on Friday against its sale at Rs126,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 386 to Rs 108,153 from Rs 1108,539 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,140 from Rs99,494, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$28 to US1784 from US$1812, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

20 seconds ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NP ..

NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NPIs

15 minutes ago
 Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

5 minutes ago
 France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in ..

France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>