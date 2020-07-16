UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs50 To Rs109,350 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gold price increases Rs50 to Rs109,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs50 on Thursday and was traded at Rs109,350 as against its trading at Rs109,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs43 and was trade at Rs93,750 against its sale at Rs93,707.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained constant at 943.07.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $ 1806 against $1808, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

