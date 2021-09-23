UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs250 To Rs113,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs250 to Rs113,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 250 per tola and was trade at Rs 113,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 113,250 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 214 and was sold at Rs 97,308 against its sale at Rs 97, 094 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 89,200 from Rs 89,002.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 1 and was traded at US$1772 against its sale at US$1773.

More Stories From Business

