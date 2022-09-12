Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 12th September 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 145,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 132,997 on 12th September 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 145,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,400. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 145,000 Rs 132,997 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,400 Rs 114,033 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,440 Rs 11,403 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 11th September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 145,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 124,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,997. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,033. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 132,997. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 114,033.