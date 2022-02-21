UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 124,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 114,394 on 21st February 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,000.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 124,800 Rs 114,394
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,000 Rs 98,083
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,700 Rs 9,808

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 20th February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 124,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 107,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,394. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 98,083. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 114,394. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 98,083.

