Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 146,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 134,172 on 24th November 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 146,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,400 Rs 134,172
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,500 Rs 115,041
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,550 Rs 11,504

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 23rd November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 146,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 125,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 134,172. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,041. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 134,172. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 115,041.

