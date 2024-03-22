Gold Rates Dip By Rs.4,200 To Rs.228,200 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4,200 and was sold at Rs.228,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.232,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,600 to Rs.195,645 from Rs.
199,245 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.179,341 from Rs.182,642, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,580 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $40to $2,285 from $.2,225, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Business
-
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $555m by exporting transport services in 7 months1 hour ago
-
Edible oil imports2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation decline by 1.13 pc3 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index renews record high at close4 hours ago
-
EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 20247 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enhancing trade with Bri ..16 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally as rate cut outlook improves18 hours ago