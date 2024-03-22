Gold rates dip by Rs.4,200 to Rs.228,200 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4,200 and was sold at Rs.228,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.232,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,600 to Rs.195,645 from Rs.

199,245 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.179,341 from Rs.182,642, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,580 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $40to $2,285 from $.2,225, the Association reported.