Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,200 To Rs 251,900 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,200 and was sold at Rs 251,900 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs.249,700 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,887 and was sold at Rs 215,964 against the sale price of Rs214,077 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs197,238 from Rs196,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.130 to Rs.2,780 from Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.111.46 to Rs.2,383.40 from Rs 2271.94.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to 2,412 from $2,391, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business