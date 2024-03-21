Gold Rates Up By Rs.4,600 To Rs.232,400 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.4,600 and was sold at Rs.232,400 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 227,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,943 to Rs.199,245 from Rs.
195,302 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.182,642 from Rs. 179,027, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to Rs2,600 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.15 to 2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $47to $2,225 from $.2,178, the Association reported.
