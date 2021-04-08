Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for development of trout fish farming

The federal government on Thursday provided Rs. 112.56 million for the project promotion of trout farming in Northern Areas of the country under Prime Minister National Agricultural Emergency Program in order to encourage aquaculture to promote fish production in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday provided Rs. 112.56 million for the project promotion of trout farming in Northern Areas of the country under Prime Minister National Agricultural Emergency Program in order to encourage aquaculture to promote fish production in the country.

The government had initiated pilot shrimp framing cluster development program with an objective to exploit the potential of fresh water fish farming and enhance shrimp farming in Northern Areas of the country to enhance income of rural farming communities, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

The official said that other aim of the initiative was the development of shrimp value chain, support services and legal framework for livelihood and job creation for rural people. He further informed that other objective was to enhance export earnings from inland aquaculture.

Meanwhile, Rs38.60 million was also provided the project management units of the cage culture cluster development project for optimal utilization of natural water resources, he said adding that it would help in up scaling cage culture technology across Pakistan.

The project had provided livelihood and job creation for rural people and Increased per-capita fish consumption, besides enhancing export earnings from cage aquaculture, he said adding that under Prime Minister's initiative for Save the Calf, government had also provided Rs135.31.million in order to promote halal meat production in the country.

It is worth mentioning here that country earned $250.719 million by exporting about 112,256 million tons of fish and fish preparation during 08 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $278.636 million of corresponding period of last year.

Fish and fish preparation exports from the country during the month of February, 2021 was recorded at $30.541 million as compared the exports of $25.494 million of same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Local exports of fish and fish preparation witnessed about 19.80 percent growth in month of February, 2021 as compared the same month of last year.