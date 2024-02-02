- Home
- Business
- News
- HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-powered Tubewells
HBL Sets Industry Benchmark With Over Rs 2 Billionworth Of FinancingforSolar-powered Tubewells
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM
HBL, the Best Bank in Agriculture Financing leads with over Rs 2 billion in financing for solar-powered tubewells,thus,empowering farmers and fostering sustainability
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) : HBL, the Best Bank in Agriculture Financing leads with over Rs 2 billion in financing for solar-powered tubewells,thus,empowering farmers and fostering sustainability.This achievement is a testament to HBL’s commitment towards enabling farmers’ dreams of growth and prosperity through access to finance.
This milestone financing enables more than 850 farmers across Pakistan to irrigate their crops and orchards at the right time using environmentally friendly energy.This approach helps the farmers increase crop yields and farm productivity with the right quantity of water.
Commenting on this achievement, Ahmed Naazer Minhaj, Head Agriculture Banking- HBL stated, “Farmers have been facing challenges of water shortages, increased electricity tariffand diesel prices, which will be addressed largely by converting the tubewells to solar energy. This milestonecorresponds to HBL’s commitment to transition to clean energy in agriculture, fostering reduction in carbon emissions and prospering farmers through the adoption of innovative technologies conveniently and cost-effectively”.
Recent Stories
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development
SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people
Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent
MD WASA for preparing waste water project design
Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan
Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP
Hyderabad receives light showers
BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr ..
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people
More Stories From Business
-
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development20 minutes ago
-
Export of rice, frozen food from Pakistan to Malaysia improving: CG3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation dips by 0.28 pc3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables prices raise by 25 to 30 percent4 hours ago
-
Apple earnings beat expectations but China sales down5 hours ago
-
Most markets advance after tech-fuelled Wall St surge2 hours ago
-
39th MCMC officers visit IPO- Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Asian markets advance after tech-fuelled Wall St surge2 hours ago