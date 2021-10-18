(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that his country does not plan to take gas that is transferred from Moscow to Europe through its territory for internal use, stressing that Ukraine never touched transit gas even when it had cause to do so.

On October 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov with taking under control Kiev's fulfillment of its gas transit obligations over concerns that it might tap the supplies amid increasing tensions over the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and growing energy crisis in Europe.

"Ukraine did not take gas from transit, even when Russia did not fulfill its contract obligations for prepaid volumes in March 2018 (after the Stockholm arbitration decision). And we are not going to do it, we value our reputation as a reliable transit partner. Ukraine responsibly fulfills all obligations to its Western partners," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

According to Ukraine's gas transit system operator, the country ensured the transit of 1.15 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to the EU from January to September. This was 17.2% less than the same period last year.