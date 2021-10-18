UrduPoint.com

Head Of Ukraine's Naftogaz Says No Plans To Use Gas From Transit Volumes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

Head of Ukraine's Naftogaz Says No Plans to Use Gas From Transit Volumes

Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that his country does not plan to take gas that is transferred from Moscow to Europe through its territory for internal use, stressing that Ukraine never touched transit gas even when it had cause to do so

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that his country does not plan to take gas that is transferred from Moscow to Europe through its territory for internal use, stressing that Ukraine never touched transit gas even when it had cause to do so.

On October 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov with taking under control Kiev's fulfillment of its gas transit obligations over concerns that it might tap the supplies amid increasing tensions over the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and growing energy crisis in Europe.

"Ukraine did not take gas from transit, even when Russia did not fulfill its contract obligations for prepaid volumes in March 2018 (after the Stockholm arbitration decision). And we are not going to do it, we value our reputation as a reliable transit partner. Ukraine responsibly fulfills all obligations to its Western partners," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

According to Ukraine's gas transit system operator, the country ensured the transit of 1.15 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to the EU from January to September. This was 17.2% less than the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Facebook Nord Vladimir Putin Stockholm Same Kiev January March September October Gas 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

14 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 18 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 18 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) ..

Commissioner, DIG review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) celebration arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad organized at Commissioner Office

Mehfil-e-Milad organized at Commissioner Office

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.