Hong Kong shares down at close

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished marginally lower on Thursday as investors struggled to maintain early gains and despite advances across most of Asia, with attention now on the release of US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was flat, inching down 3.75 points to 28,738.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54 percent, or 19.46 points, to 3,610.86 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.09 percent, or 26.04 points, to 2,422.58.