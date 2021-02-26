Hong Kong shares plunge at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares tumbled at Friday's open, resuming a hefty sell-off, following steep losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly worried that the expected global economic recovery this year will force central banks to lift interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.20 percent, or 662.04 points, to 29,412.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.97 percent, or 70.48 points, to 3,514.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 2.11 percent, or 49.22 points, to 2,286.19.