UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Plunge At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Hong Kong shares plunge at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares tumbled at Friday's open, resuming a hefty sell-off, following steep losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly worried that the expected global economic recovery this year will force central banks to lift interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.20 percent, or 662.04 points, to 29,412.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.97 percent, or 70.48 points, to 3,514.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 2.11 percent, or 49.22 points, to 2,286.19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

10 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

10 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.