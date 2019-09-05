UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Barely Moved At Open

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks barely moved at open

Hong Kong, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks were flat at the open Thursday as investors took a breather after the previous day's surge that was fuelled by the government agreeing to a key demand of campaigners after months of sometimes violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.37 points to 26,512.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 percent, or 15.25 points, to 2,972.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.51 percent, or 8.34 points, to 1,644.74.

