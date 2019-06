(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares pushed their recent rally into a fourth day Thursday, ending the morning more than one percent higher after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates as soon as next month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.01 percent, or 284.25 points, to 28,486.39 by the break.