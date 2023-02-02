House Speaker McCarthy Says Had 'Good Discussion' With Biden on Debt Ceiling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he had a "good discussion" with US President Joe Biden on a range of issues, including the pressing issue of the debt ceiling, and both agreed to continue talks.

"I thought was a very good discussion and we walked out saying we would continue the discussion," McCarthy said on Wednesday following his first bilateral meeting with Biden in his new role.

"What we talked about today was about moving forward and how we move through on a debt ceiling and how we get an agreement."

McCarthy added that he told Biden that he would like to see if they can come to an agreement on the debt ceiling long before the deadline.

The House speaker also pointed out that in his view the greatest threat to the United States is its debt, which is now about 120% of the country's GDP, meaning the debt is larger than the entire US economy.