LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Replicating the decades-long highly successful experience of hybrid rice in Pakistan, the hybrid seeds hold immense potential in achieving the country's import substitution and fostering surplus production for export also in other crops such as cotton, wheat, edible oil, and pulses.

Talking to reporters here, Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said, the hybrid seeds can revolutionarize Pakistan's agricultural economy.

"Hybrid Rice has demonstrated its effectiveness in significantly increasing yields per acre compared to traditional rice varieties. By applying similar methodologies and technologies to other crops, Pakistan could witness a substantial reduction in its reliance on imported agricultural products, resulting in significant cost savings and economic benefits," he maintained.

In the case of cotton, he said, adopting hybrid varieties could lead to higher yields per hectare, thus reducing the need for imports and potentially creating a surplus for export. With Pakistan being one of the world's largest cotton producers, such a shift could have a significant impact on the country's economy.

Similarly, introducing hybrid wheat varieties could enhance productivity and quality, leading to reduced reliance on imported wheat and potentially positioning Pakistan as a net exporter of wheat, he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik mentioned that focusing the hybrid varieties of edible oil crops such as soybean or sunflower could bolster domestic production, reducing the need for importing costly edible oils. This would not only saves foreign exchange but also enhances food security within the country.

He was of the view that investment in hybrid pulses could address the chronic shortage of pulses in Pakistan, which often leads to imports to meet domestic demand. By increasing domestic production through hybrid varieties, Pakistan can reduce its dependence on imports and potentially become a surplus producer for export.

He claimed, this strategic shift towards hybrid varieties would not only ensures food security and self-sufficiency but also opens up opportunities for exporting surplus production, thereby boosting the agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.