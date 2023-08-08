ICCI and CDA to join hands for tree plantation drive in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would jointly launch a tree plantation drive in the capital under the Go Green Campaign to promote a healthy environment by making Islamabad greener.

Member Environment CDA Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday visited ICCI along with Director General Environment Xenia Hamayun Sanik and Director Environment Akhtar Rasool and asked the chamber to join hands with CDA to promote the tree plantation drive in the Capital as support of the business community is very important in making this drive successful.

He said that the CDA is ready to give a piece of land to ICCI for tree plantation so that the business community can plant maximum saplings there and also take responsibility for their maintenance and upkeep. He said that CDA will identify the species of plants while the business community can also select the species in consultation with CDA.

He said that filtration plants and washrooms are ready in many sectors and CDA is ready to hand over these facilities to the concerned market associations if they take responsibility for their maintenance and operation with their own resources.

He said that the CDA is also ready to allow ICCI to display its digital logo on the Zero Point Bridge and maintain it with its own resources.

He said that allergy-causing trees like paper mulberry are being eliminated in Islamabad to save people from allergies.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari said that the chamber had earlier planted thousands of saplings in Islamabad under the Go Green campaign in collaboration with CDA and with the support of the business community, the plantation campaign in the markets will be carried out in an effective manner to promote a healthy environment by making Islamabad greener and greener.

He said that along with planting new trees, a strategy should be made for proper maintenance of old trees so that they can be kept safe. He said that the CDA should organize entrance and exit gates in the markets with the help of the Chamber, which will increase the beauty of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Senator Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Khan appreciated the efforts of CDA to carry forward the plantation drive. He said that the keen interest of the business community in making the plantation campaign successful in collaboration with CDA for the promotion of a healthy environment is commendable.