ICCI NEOC Role In Emergency Response, Disaster Management
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday visited National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) and gained insights into its operational.
The visit aimed to familiarize the delegation with the cutting-edge facilities and protocols in place to handle emergencies effectively.
The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the operational capabilities of the NEOC by Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.
They were given a comprehensive overview of the center's state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology and the skilled personnel tasked with managing emergencies of various scales.
President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) , Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, expressed his admiration for the NEOC's impressive capabilities and its commitment to safeguarding the people of Pakistan.
He lauded the center's proactive approach towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens, emphasizing the critical role it plays in emergency response and disaster
management.
The visit concluded on a positive note regarding futuristic cooperation, collaboration efforts and capacity building of the nation's emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
