Idea Of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Gas Union Needs To Be Formalized - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Idea of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Gas Union Needs to Be Formalized - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The idea of creating a "tripartite gas union" of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan still needs to be formalized, but the energy supply routes in this region are extremely relevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, this idea and initiative will be formalized in some way. I mean in terms of establishing clear outlines.

We are talking about the fact that this is a huge, vast territory in a very important region, and, of course, routes, energy supplies, gas and so on are extremely relevant for this territory. There is a very extensive network there and, of course, coordination of actions is something that will meet the interests of all three countries involved," Peskov told a briefing.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at a meeting in Moscow.

